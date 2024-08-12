3 found dead in Buckingham, Pa. murder-suicide

BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people were found dead in a Bucks County home Monday morning.

Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer M. Schorn said a call was received from a home on Charter Club Drive in the Ridings of Buckingham development around 10:25 a.m. Officers were met by an elderly individual who reported two men and a woman were dead.

An investigation determined that Steven Chow, 59, shot his son Raymond Chow, 21, and 63-year-old wife Amy Troung in the head while they lay in their beds. Schorn said Chow then shot himself to death.

Schorn did not disclose the relationship between the three deceased individuals.

Neighbors told 6 ABC Action News the residents of the home had lived there for over ten years.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom