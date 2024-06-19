Summer is here, and so are hot temperatures. There are several heat warnings this week throughout the State of New York, and many people will be looking to dive into a pool to stay cool especailly if you’re lucky enough to have a pool in your backyard. Hopefully, you have good friends or family members who let you use their pool this summer if you don't own one.

Believe it or not, you can actually rent a pool for a few hours from people, but be careful of these as they aren't always reliable.

While owning a pool is great, is the Empire State the ideal place to own one? A company that recently updated its rankings of the best cities in the US to own a pool sure doesn’t think so.

This New York City One of the Worst for Owning a Pool

This probably won't be surprising to a lot of people, but the landscaping company LawnStarter has officially ranked Buffalo the 349th overall city to own a swimming pool in. That's out of 384 cities ranked. The good news? Buffalo was ranked second worst last year, so at least it's up!

Buffalo was the lowest-ranked city in New York State. Here are the New York ranking for owning a pool:

349 - Buffalo

326 - Syracuse

314 - Rochester

289- New York City

266 - Albany

243 -Yonkers

169 - New Rochelle (highest ranked in the state)

The top spot on the list? Fort Meyer, Florioda. The worst? Flint, Michigan.

How LawnStarter got these rankings was by diving in (get it) to approximately 200 of the largest cities in the US, and comparing them on climate, yard size, access to pool installation, and maintenance. They also checked out the average cost to own a pool in those cities, and looked at the share of homes in their real estate market to, in their words, “gauge how well the city embraces pool culture.”

5 Best Cities In The US To Own A Pool:

Ft. Lauderdale, Florida Boca Raton, Florida El Cajon, California Conroe, Texas Scottsdale, Arizona

5 Worst Cities In The To Own A Pool:

Flint, Michigan Detroit, Michigan Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Hammond, Indiana Cleveland, Ohio

More good news for New York: while we don't have high rankings, we are at least better off then we were last year. Check out last year's rankings, CLICK HERE.

You can check out all of their rankings on the best and worst cities to own a pool here.