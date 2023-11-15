Western New York Would Love It If These 5 Nightclubs To Come Back
For years, Buffalo has had many unique and unforgettable spots to party at, and with Erie County having a 4 a.m. last call time, along with our proximity to Toronto, WNY has had the benefit of a very active nightlife for many years.
I spent a lot of time thinking about what clubs and night hangouts we miss the most, and there are all kinds of places from over the years that we had some fantastic memories partying at, from Club Paradise to Pharaohs, The Pine Grill to the Club Etcetera, Zanzabar, and so many more locations.
Check out the top 5 nightclubs that Western New York wants to come back:
Crawdaddy's
Now known as Templeton Landing, Crawdaddy's (also known as Shanghai Red’s) was a top place to party with its great views of the Erie Basin Marina.
The Colosseum
The building that currently houses Darcy McGees and Skybar was once the home to The Colosseum - a multilevel nightclub that I spent many a drunk night in, both as DJ and a partier. There are a lot of Buffalo memories housed inside the Warner Building.
The Pier Nightclub
What started out as Shooters Waterfront Cafe in 1989, transformed in the 90s into one of the hottest clubs Buffalo has ever had, The Pier. How many people struggled to get back home from being on Fuhrman Boulevard after a night of hard partying?
The Vermilion Room
The place where you had to go up to get down, The Vermilion Room was on East Ferry Street near Main Street, upstairs from New Skateland, and was one of the top party spots in Buffalo for years.
Sensation'z Nightclub
The place has been known by many names, such as the Spaghetti Warehouse, Sweetwaters, and Your Fathers Mustache's, but we remember it the most as Sensation'z Nightclub and we all spent many nights in the late 90s and early 2000s partying here.
Did we miss any clubs? What's a club you would love to see come back?
