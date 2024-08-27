Tracking Sales: Properties in Western New York

An Amherst multi-tenant building anchored by several medical-related practices has been acquired by a Canadian-based investment group.

Mohawk Buffalo L.P. paid $2.5 million for a 41,000-square-foot building at 1150 Youngs Road, according to filings in the Erie County Clerk's office.

Mohawk Buffalo, an affiliate of the Toronto-headquartered Mohawk Asset Management Corp., bought the building from Indianapolis-based IVQ Buffalo MOB L.P., another investment group.

Mohawk Asset Management has acquired several medical-anchored properties in the United States in recent months. The two-story building was constructed in 1989 and is currently 85% leased.

In other recent commercial real estate deals:

Investors 3385 Harlem LLC paid $899,000 for a 12,800-square-foot multi-tenant building at 3385 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga. The building, constructed in 1962, had been owned by Crop Kingdom NY LLC.

Rocky Point Associates II LLC acquired a seven-apartment building at 9710 Main Street, Clarence, paying $700,000. The building had been owned by the Fletcher Group Trust, and the deal works out to $100,000 per unit.