The New Millionares Row in Buffalo

Another week, another sale of a private residence in Erie County, with the house selling for well north of $1 million.

James and JoAnn Biltekoff paid $1.7 million for a three-bedroom home at 136 Harbridge Manor in Amherst, buying the house from noted local dentist Dr. Todd Shatkin, according to documents filed Sept. 3 in the Erie County Clerk's office.

The 3,850-square-foot house, built in 2009, is located in Marrano Homes Greythorne gated community subdivision.

The deal marks the 52nd time this year a house in Erie County has sold for more than $1 million.

Home sales of $1 million or more are considered key economic benchmarks within the region's residential real estate landscape.

Thus far, 52 Erie County homes and private residences have sold more than $1 million this year. Erie County is on a pace to set a new record for yearly sales of homes valued at more than $1 million.