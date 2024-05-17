Taste of Country Returns June 21 to Buffalo, New York

Old Dominion headlines a jam-packed show coming to Buffalo.

Taste of Country 2024 comes to Sahlen Field on Friday, June 21. Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Chris Janson, Chase Beckham, JUST ADDED Shaboozey, and local rising band Voyagr will all take the stage for an incredible day of music and fun downtown.

It's a tradition that spans over 20 years, and many would say Taste of Country is the official kick-off to summer in Western New York. Thousands come to the festival-like show that has people tailgating all day and singing all night. It's one of WNY's biggest and longest-running live music events, and you do not want to miss it.

Tickets are on sale now through the Buffalo Bison and Sahlen Field Box office:

Buy tickets over the phone: Call the Buffalo Bisons Ticket Office at 716-843-4373.

Or visit the Buffalo Bisons Box Office at Sahlen Field to buy tickets in person.