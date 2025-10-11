The restaurant had been open for about 5 years, serving beloved Buffalo foods with unique twists. Sadly, it's served its last meal. However, this is not the end for the restaurant.

Running a restaurant is hard work. People often open one out of passion for food. The problem is that you need a passion for business. The sheer amount of expenses, paperwork, licenses, and details is daunting to tackle on your own, especially if you've never done it before. It's why so many restaurants and bars close quickly after opening. This place, however, has a long history of success, which makes it somewhat surprising, yet not entirely so when you learn the details.

Popular Restaurant Suddenly Shuts Down in Western New York

Santora's Pizza Pub and Grill has 2 locations. One on Transit Road in Williamsville, which is a bustling spot. Another at the Walden Galleria, which seemed to be doing alright. However, that location has closed.

On social media, owner Paul Santora pointed to some mall constraints and some personal things as to why the location has closed. Also, a potential new location in Clarence has been canceled. He said the birth of his first grandchild played a role in his decision. It was located along he main outdoor strip with several other large restaurants, and was a nice locally owned spot among the corporate chains.

The good news is Santora's Pizza Pub and Grill in Williamsville isn't going anywhere and will remain open.

Santora's is a very well-known restaurant in Western New York, but is it one of the 10 most famous? Find out...