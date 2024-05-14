Rick James House Sells For $1,490,000 in Buffalo, New York

A Buffalo house that was once owned by the late Rick James has become this year’s 15th private residence in Erie County to sell for more than $1 million.

According to documents filed May 13 in the Erie County Clerk's office, the five-bedroom, circa 1915-era house at 79 Chapin Parkway was acquired by the Francis Allen 2024 Revocable Trust 041224, who paid $1.49 million for the property. The 5,211-square-foot house had been owned by Philip and Donna Niswander, according to the county clerk’s documents.

Rick James, the Buffalo-born Motown star, owned the house in the late 1970s and early 1980s before moving to Orchard Park and then Los Angeles. James died in August 2004 and is buried in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Designed in the English Tudor style, the brick house has such architectural features as wrought iron balconettes on both its first and second floors.