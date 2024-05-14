Popular Chain Has Closed Three Buffalo Locations

It’s no secret that many restaurants around Western New York have been struggling to stay afloat since the pandemic.

Thanks to a nationwide shortage of service industry workers, coupled with the skyrocketing costs of food and supplies thanks to inflation, many New York State restaurants are making the difficult decision to close.

One massive national chain has decided to close several of their locations across the country, nearly a dozen in New York alone, leaving their loyal customers and employees completely baffled. Unfortunately, a few here in Western New York were affected by the sudden closures.

According to CNN, Red Lobster, a casual dining restaurant so popular that even Beyoncé sang its praises, is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy In order to get out of debt, it was said that the chain was considering closing many of their 650 locations nationwide.

A former executive at the restaurant told the news outlet that the problems stem from a variety of factors, particularly mismanagement by Thai Union, the parent company of Red Lobster.

“Thai Union forced huge cost reductions, including many that were penny wise and pound foolish because they hurt sales.”

The chain, which opened its first location in1968 and quickly expanded nationwide throughout the 1980’s, formerly had 28 restaurants in operation in New York, three of which were located in the Buffalo Area.

When the news was announced that several Red Lobster restaurants may close, many local customers wondered if our area Red Lobster spots would make the cut, and if they'd ever get to savor their famous warm cheddar bay biscuits again.

Here Are The Red Lobster Locations Now Closed In Western New York

Four total Red Lobster locations in Western New York are now listed as “temporarily closed” on their website. They are:

4010 Maple Rd., Amherst

3701 McKinley Parkway, Buffalo

7540 Transit Rd., Williamsville

655 Jefferson Rd, Henrietta