Over $5 Million Spent in Purchase of Building in Alden, New York

It's one of the largest commercial real estate deals, in recent memory, in the Town of Alden where local interests acquire a warehouse and light manufacturing building.

Broadway Allen LLC paid $5,050,000 for the 143,200-square-foot Gamma Buffalo LLC building at 13595 Broadway.

The deal, several months in the making, closed on June 17, according to documents filed in the Erie County Clerk's office.

Included in the deal is 11.3 acres of land at the corner of Broadway and Sullivan Road in Alden.

The deal was jointly brokered by Joseph Deck Jr. from Hanna Commercial Real Estate and Matt DiFrancesco from CBRE Upstate NY.