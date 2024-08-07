One of Best Places in World to Visit is in Buffalo, New York

It’s been a year since the revamped, remodeled, reimagined and re-energized Albright Knox Art Museum reopened as the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, turning the art world’s eye on the Queen City with a dazzling new home for contemporary art.

The rest of the world is taking notice too as the museum was just included on Time Magazine’s list of World’s Greatest Places for 2024.

The revitalized museum, “10 years and $230 million in the making,” Time notes, welcomed visitors for the first time in June 2023 with “a jaw-dropping canopy formed by mirrors and glass — a collaboration between Danish-Iclandic artist Olafur Eliasson and German architect Sebastian Behmann…For the big comeback, the museum threw its curatorial weight into exhibitions of abstract expressionsit Clyfford Still, painter Stanley Whiteny, and a cultural installation by Lucals Samaras; the next blockbuster show, opening in July, is a touring retrospective on Venezuelan-Americn pop artist Marisol.”

The article goes on to note that the museum reopened at a “particularly buzzy time” for Buffalo, what with investments in the Richardson Hotel and the Richardson-Olmsted Complex, the popular West Side Bazaar and other cultural highlights.

The museum was founded in 1862, making it one of the oldest art institutions in the United States. More than 325,000 visitors have walked through the collections and exhibits since it reopened last year.

Inclusion on the global list “demonstrates the impact of the museum’s extraordinary collection of modern and contemporary art, its celebrated curatorial program and its dynamic suite of impactful art classes, concerts, talks and other special events and public programs,” Andrew Mayer, manager of marketing and media relations, said about the distiction. “The museum is grateful to its members, supporters and visitors as well as to Visit Buffalo Niagara, whose steadfast partnership and advocacy has made this distinction possible.”

The list includes beautiful and special places to stay, remarkable places to visit and places to enjoy incredible meals and beverages.