Man Killed in Buffalo Police Officer-Involved Shooting

Few details were immediately available Wednesday morning following confirmation of a Buffalo Police Department officer shooting and killing a man hours before.

The incident happened early Wednesday, just after midnight, near the intersection of Kensington Avenue and Poultney Avenue, according to the Buffalo Police Department. The victim, only identified as a male, was transported to a city hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is being investigated by both Buffalo homicide detectives and the police department’s Internal Affairs Division; the internal investigation is required by departmental procedure.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigations has been notified of the incident as well, as is policy following all officer-involved shootings.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

This is the second time in 2024 that Buffalo police have shot and killed someone; in February officers were called to a home on Reed Street by a man who may have dialed 911 on himself.

The victim in that incident, later identified as Edward Holmes, 58, was said to have been holding a shotgun as police arrived and did not follow instructions to put the gun down. Holmes reportedly fired one round from his gun before two officers fired their weapons. His autopsy revealed Holmes had been shot multiple times.