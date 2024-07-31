New York State Warns About These Trees In WNY

There is a species of tree in the Western New York area that is at risk for a deadly fungus and New York State has issued an alert.

There is a new warning and request from the New York State Department Environmental Conservation that impacts thousands of trees including some in your neighborhood.

The summer of 2024 is flying by. Have you had a chance to get outside and experience the many things that New York State has to offer. From Buffalo to Niagara Falls, to the Hudson Valley, there are so many amazing outdoor events to see and do.

But the highlight of New York State is the gorgeous landscape that is loaded with a variety of big trees. However, in an ongoing effort to keep these trees thriving, there is some work to do and New York is asking for your help.

In a recent post on their "X" feed, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has asked you to check your oak trees in your area.

The post on "X", formerly Twitter, mentions a certain fungus to watch for.

"Have you checked your oak trees recently? Now is a great time to look for signs of oak wilt, a non-native fungus. Oak wilt affects both red and white oaks, but symptoms are more noticeable in red oaks, which can die in as little as six weeks after infection".

Some areas a remote concerning than others as Niagara County has been specifically mentioned.

"Be on the lookout for oak wilt throughout NYS! Pay careful attention to oaks in Niagara County, NY, as oak wilt was recently found over the border in Canada. In June 2023, oak wilt was detected in the Canadian municipalities of Niagara Falls, Niagara-on-the-Lake, and Springwater".

Oak wilt is a dangerous fungus for these beautiful trees! The DEC says: "The oak wilt fungus blocks the flow of water and nutrients from the roots to the crown, causing the leaves to wilt and fall off, usually killing the tree". Affected trees can die in a matter of months! If you think you see it, reach out to New York State via foresthealth@dec.ny.gov.