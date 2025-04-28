While early April was kind of iffy on the spring weather front, it finally looks like we've turned the weather corner in the Empire State. With the arrival of the nicer temps, that means people are getting outside to work on all sorts of spring projects.

Now, not only are house projects underway, and baseball is in full swing, but people are also starting to look at their gardens.

If you're into gardening and not wearing clothes while doing it, then you might be happy to know there are several places all over the Empire State that are actually kind of friendly to naked gardening. Especially since we know it is one hundred percent legal for you to be naked in your yard, why not step it up a notch?

Top Places To Garden Naked In New York State

According to Lawnstarter, doing some naked gardening is all the rage. It seems there's nothing like connecting with nature in your birthday suit, and if that's something you're into, then New York might be the place for you to look.

Lawnstarter analyzed the top 500 cities in America to determine which city is the most friendly for individuals who need extra airflow while working with tools such as a lopper, trowel, spade, rake, and hoe. So if you have some space in your yard and you want to get some work, what are the best cities in New York to do it in?

When ranking the cities, Lawnstarter looked at each community's friendliness to nakedness and the average temperatures to determine where the best places to be are. While New York City did not rank in the top 50, it performed better than you may think, considering we only have a few good warm months to be naked in.

The Big Apple ranked the highest in New York State, coming in at 62nd in the nation. Followed by Albany (127th best), New Rochelle (221st), Yonkers (228th), Rochester (330th), Buffalo (346th), and Syracuse (362nd).

If naked gardening is for you, then you really want to look forward to World Naked Gardening Day, which is coming up on May 3rd.