With the holidays rapidly approaching and family coming to visit, this is something you should remind them of before they get to town: You should never, ever wear white in Buffalo and there's a delicious reason why.

For Western New Yorkers, wearing red and blue and blue is an almost daily occurrence because of our love of the Buffalo Bills and those 3 colors being what they wear. If not those, the blue, gold, and white for the Sabres and also Black orange, and white for the Bandits.

The thing is: white? Wearing white should not be allowed in Buffalo, New York.

It has nothing to do with the archaic “you can’t wear white after Labor Day” rule that Emily Post put in our heads a hundred years ago. Frankly, that etiquette commandment has been ignored for years.

It’s also not because wearing white is usually reserved for a bride on their big day. Even in that case, I would highly consider bucking the tradition and wearing something in a dark color.

Seriously - wearing white in Buffalo could be a massive mistake - and if you should dare attempt it, you’ll live to regret it.

Why You Should Never Never Wear White In Buffalo, New York

If these reasons aren’t enough to convince you never to wear white in Buffalo, God help you, friend. Stock up on the Shout wipes while you can.

