Million Dollar Homes in Buffalo
This year’s growing list of Erie County homes that have sold for more than $1 million continues to rise.
As of August 22, two more private residences—one in a Clarence subdivision and the other in Buffalo’s Delaware Park neighborhood—have sold, with each going for north of $1 million. Both were filed with the Erie County Clerk's office.
In the latest deals:
- A four-year-old house at 4982 Anfield Road in Clarence went for $1.16 million, with David and Rosanne Schlein buying the home from Timothy and Lydia Brenner. The patio-style house has five bedrooms and a total of 5,462 square feet.
- A nearly century-old house at 114 Meadow Road—not far from Delaware Park and the Nichols School—sold for $1.25 million. Leonard LoVullo bought the house from John and Patricia Connelly, according to county clerk records. Built in 1929, the five-bedroom house has 3,787 square feet.
Since Jan. 1, 49 private residences in Erie County have sold for more than $1 million.
The $1 million sales benchmark is considered a key economic indicator within the region's residential real estate industry.
$1 Million Home Sold in Clarence, New York
Erie County’s pace for setting a new benchmark for the sale of $1 million-plus private residences continues with a house in Clarence’s tony Spaulding Lake subdivision becoming the 41st home sale this year to cross that threshold.
