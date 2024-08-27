Million Dollar Homes in Buffalo

This year’s growing list of Erie County homes that have sold for more than $1 million continues to rise.

As of August 22, two more private residences—one in a Clarence subdivision and the other in Buffalo’s Delaware Park neighborhood—have sold, with each going for north of $1 million. Both were filed with the Erie County Clerk's office.

In the latest deals:

A four-year-old house at 4982 Anfield Road in Clarence went for $1.16 million, with David and Rosanne Schlein buying the home from Timothy and Lydia Brenner. The patio-style house has five bedrooms and a total of 5,462 square feet.

A nearly century-old house at 114 Meadow Road—not far from Delaware Park and the Nichols School—sold for $1.25 million. Leonard LoVullo bought the house from John and Patricia Connelly, according to county clerk records. Built in 1929, the five-bedroom house has 3,787 square feet.

Since Jan. 1, 49 private residences in Erie County have sold for more than $1 million.

The $1 million sales benchmark is considered a key economic indicator within the region's residential real estate industry.