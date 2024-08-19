Million Dollar Homes Continue to Sell in Western New York

Why did a 90-year-old house in Buffalo’s Delaware Park neighborhood sell in less than one week? And why did it sell for its $2.1 million asking price?

That’s right… $2.1 million.

“There are only so many homes in that price range,” explains Kristan Andersen, a broker with Gurney Becker & Bourne, who handled the sale.

The deal for the house, located at 148 Middlesex Road, closed on August. 8, with Jonathan and Erin Powers buying the 20-room, circa 1934 home from Buffalo businessman and civic leader Wayne Bacon and his wife, Mary, according to documents filed in the Erie County Clerk's Office.

Andersen said she had a number of showings, with the offer coming just seven days after the initial listing went public earlier this year.

“People understand the value and workmanship that goes into these houses,” Andersen said. “It was also a matter of location and the ‘show condition’ of the house.”

Middlesex Road is one of the most sought-after addresses in Buffalo, especially within the upper-end housing market. “It is and remains a choice location,” Andersen said.

The 6,173-square-foot house has six bedrooms and is in pristine condition.

In addition to the Middlesex Road house deal, a newly constructed home in Clarence also sold for more than $1 million, according to filings in the Erie County Clerk's office.

The house, located at 4990 Kraus Road, was sold by Oasis Homes of Western New York LLC to Mitchell and Catherine Mohr, who paid $1,149,000 for their new private residence.

The four-bedroom, 4,092-square-foot house sits on 1.1 acres.

Combined, the Middlesex Road and Kraus Road homes were the 44th this year in Erie County to sell for more than $1 million. The county is on pace to set a new record for the sale of $1 million-plus homes this year.

The sale of $1 million-plus homes is viewed as a key economic development benchmark within the region’s residential real estate industry.

$1 Million Home Sold in Clarence, New York Erie County’s pace for setting a new benchmark for the sale of $1 million-plus private residences continues with a house in Clarence’s tony Spaulding Lake subdivision becoming the 41st home sale this year to cross that threshold. Gallery Credit: John Santora III with Keller Williams Realty NY, Realtor.com