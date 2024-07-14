Million Dollar Home Sales Pacing for Record in Western New York

Million Dollar Home Sales Pacing for Record in Western New York

With the year just half over, Erie County is on pace to set a new record in terms of houses selling for more than $1 million.

Last week, a trio of homes - two in Buffalo and one in Amherst - all sold for north of the $1 million benchmark, giving the county 32 private residences that went for more than $1 million.

Erie County is on pace to record 60-plus $1 million home sales this year, surpassing the 56 private residences that went for more than $1 million in 2023.

In the latest deals, all recorded in the Erie County Clerk's office:

• Kayle Zemsky and her husband, Michael Myers paid $2.3 million for a seven-bedroom, circa 1930-era house at 16 Middlesex Road in Buffalo’s Delaware District.
The 6,655-0square-foot home had been owned by Pamela DeRose.
That deal closed on July 1.

• Also in Buffalo’s Delaware District, Vishal Rungta and Katherine Williams paid $1.53 million for a 4,105-square-foot, six-bedroom house at 95 Windsor Ave.
The house, built in 1914, had been owned by Brian and Alexis Dailey.
That deal closed on July 2.

• And, in Amherst, Nolan Machernis and Melissa Hoffman paid $1.2 million for a six-bedroom, 5,065-square-foot house at 70 DaVinci Court.,
Built in 2015, the house had been owned by Kenneth and Ellen Monroe.

Home sales of more than. $1 million is considered a key economic indicator within the region’s residential real estate marketplace.

Home Sells for Over $1 Million in East Aurora, New York

