With the year just half over, Erie County is on pace to set a new record in terms of houses selling for more than $1 million.

Last week, a trio of homes - two in Buffalo and one in Amherst - all sold for north of the $1 million benchmark, giving the county 32 private residences that went for more than $1 million.

Erie County is on pace to record 60-plus $1 million home sales this year, surpassing the 56 private residences that went for more than $1 million in 2023.

In the latest deals, all recorded in the Erie County Clerk's office:

• Kayle Zemsky and her husband, Michael Myers paid $2.3 million for a seven-bedroom, circa 1930-era house at 16 Middlesex Road in Buffalo’s Delaware District.

The 6,655-0square-foot home had been owned by Pamela DeRose.

That deal closed on July 1.

• Also in Buffalo’s Delaware District, Vishal Rungta and Katherine Williams paid $1.53 million for a 4,105-square-foot, six-bedroom house at 95 Windsor Ave.

The house, built in 1914, had been owned by Brian and Alexis Dailey.

That deal closed on July 2.

• And, in Amherst, Nolan Machernis and Melissa Hoffman paid $1.2 million for a six-bedroom, 5,065-square-foot house at 70 DaVinci Court.,

Built in 2015, the house had been owned by Kenneth and Ellen Monroe.

Home sales of more than. $1 million is considered a key economic indicator within the region’s residential real estate marketplace.