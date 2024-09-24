Kyle Okposo Puts His Buffalo Home up for Sale

Just-retired former Buffalo Sabres forward and captain Kyle Okposo has put his Clarence residence on the market.

Okposo and his wife, Danielle, have listed their home at 5057 Shale Bluff Court in Clarence’s upscale Spaulding Lake subdivision on the market with a $1,599,000 asking price.

The house is listed with Hunt Real Estate.

Okposo announced his retirement from the National Hockey League on Sept. 19.

Okposo, who signed with the Buffalo Sabres as a free agent in July 2016, was traded by the Sabres to the Florida Panthers this past March. The Panthers won the Stanley Cup in June.

The house, built in 2014, had been acquired by the Okposos in 2016, when they paid $1,040,000 for the home.

The house has six bedrooms and 4,587 square feet.