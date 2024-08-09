Huge Expansion and More Jobs Coming to West Seneca, New York

In one of the largest expansion projects in its history, Upstate Niagara Cooperative Inc. is working on plans for a $150 million project that will more than double the size - and capacity - of its West Seneca operations hub.

Upstate Niagara has proposed a 250,000-square-foot addition to its existing 222,851-square-foot facility at 3300 North America Drive. Upstate Niagara is one of the anchor tenants of West Seneca’s North America Center corporate and industrial park.

Officials said the expansion will result in Upstate Niagara increasing its employment at the West Seneca site by 54%, rising from the current 240 workers to 370 employees there.

The expansion project, which is expected to start this fall, will “add significant manufacturing capacity and storage of finished products,” the company said.

Upstate Niagara is working with the Erie County Industrial Development Agency on a series of tax breaks and incentives to help finance the project, with the agency’s directors expected to vote on the negotiated package in August.

The project is the largest undertaking, in terms of size and cost, for Upstate Niagara.

Plans call for the building’s development price tag to be approximately $60 million with Upstate Niagara investing another $90 million in new equipment.

Within the expanded area, some 203,843 square feet will be devoted to manufacturing such products as milk, yogurt, sour cream, and cottage cheese.

Upstate Niagara, headquartered in Lancaster, was created in 1965 as a cooperative of 260 Upstate New York dairy farmers.

Officials say the expansion project should be completed by late 2026.