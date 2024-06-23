Home Sells for Over $1 Million in East Aurora, New York

The busy run on $1 million-plus sales of Erie County residential properties continues.

After seeing three million-dollar-plus home sales recorded on June 13 and 14 in the Erie County Clerk’s office, the run continued with an East Aurora residence also topping the $1 million transaction benchmark.

In the latest deal, African Pompano LLC paid $1.47 million for a five-bedroom, 3,965-square-foot house at 230 Hamlin Ave. in East Aurora.

Realtor.com, Listing by Kristan Andersen • Gurney Becker & Bourne •716-480-0000

The house had been owned Alexandra Ries and Rebecca Moline, according to June 14 filings in the Erie County Clerk's office.

In 2022, Ries and Moline paid $1.38 million for the house, built in 1979, according to county clerk’s records, meaning the house increased in value by 6.5% in two years.

The house was listed by Gurney Becker Bourne’s Kristan Andersen and Tracy Heneghan.

Since Jan. 1, 26 private residences in Erie County have sold for more than $1 million.

Check out the photos below from