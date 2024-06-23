Home Sells for Over $1 Million in East Aurora, New York
The busy run on $1 million-plus sales of Erie County residential properties continues.
After seeing three million-dollar-plus home sales recorded on June 13 and 14 in the Erie County Clerk’s office, the run continued with an East Aurora residence also topping the $1 million transaction benchmark.
In the latest deal, African Pompano LLC paid $1.47 million for a five-bedroom, 3,965-square-foot house at 230 Hamlin Ave. in East Aurora.
The house had been owned Alexandra Ries and Rebecca Moline, according to June 14 filings in the Erie County Clerk's office.
In 2022, Ries and Moline paid $1.38 million for the house, built in 1979, according to county clerk’s records, meaning the house increased in value by 6.5% in two years.
The house was listed by Gurney Becker Bourne’s Kristan Andersen and Tracy Heneghan.
Since Jan. 1, 26 private residences in Erie County have sold for more than $1 million.
