Gay Football Team Gets Sponsored by the Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills are sponsoring National Gay Flag Football League team in Buffalo.

The Buffalo Bills will sponsor a team for the National Gay Flag Football League in Buffalo, the team announced on Tuesday morning.

The NGFFL has over 250 teams in 26 leagues with over 4,000 players across the United States and Canada and aims to have an inclusive community to allow everyone to enjoy flag football.

Other NFL teams with relations with the NGFFL include the Commanders, Bears, Patriots, Seahawks, Giants, Jets, Dolphins, and Cardinals.

“We are excited to join the NFL and other Clubs across the league in their support of the NGFFL," said Buffalo Bills Vice President of Community Impact, Michelle Roberts. "Through our sponsorship, we are looking forward to expanding the impact of the NGFFL in our community."

The NGFFL was founded in 2002 and is steadily growing. Potential players, sponsors, and organizers for the Buffalo chapter can visit NGFFL.org/Buffalo for more information.