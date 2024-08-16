Even though we love the summer, we can’t lie– we’re really looking forward to fall here in Western New York.

Apple cider, leaf-peeping, pumpkin spice, long sleeves – we’ve definitely got a lot to look forward to in the coming months. But let’s not forget what the fall tends to bring us…

It’s time to start stocking up on cold meds and tissue boxes.

This Is Why Western New Yorkers Tend To To Get Sick In The Fall

It’s not just an old wives tale - we really are more likely to get sick towards the end of the year.

This mostly happens for two reasons:

Chillier weather can suppress our immune systems, making us more susceptible to catching an illness. Spending more time inside in the fall brings us in closer contact with people who may be sick and, yeah, spread their germs to us.

(Is that why our kids seem to get sick the second they go back to school?)

A day or two of sniffles and sneezes may not seem like a big deal, but here’s why Western New York residents need to be careful this fall.

Here’s Why Your Minor Cold Could Turn Into A Major Problem

Even if getting sick doesn’t seem like a big deal to you, it could be dangerous for those that are more vulnerable.

Catching a minor illness could quickly lead to severe complications for many people in the Buffalo area; especially young children, the elderly, and those with poor immune systems.

Here in Western New York, we’ve really got to be on our guard to stay as healthy as possible this fall, not just for our own well-being, but for our friends and loved ones, too. Let’s do our very best to stay well and keep each other safe.

Keep scrolling for some of the most common sicknesses you’ll see this fall in the Buffalo area, along with tips to avoid catching and/or spreading them to our friends, family, and neighbors.

