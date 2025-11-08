Buffalo, NY - Police are looking for a suspect who broke into Fairy Cakes Bakeshop in North Buffalo early Saturday morning. According to News Channel 4, it happened at 3:30am. The suspect smashed the bakery's front door, damaged other items, and took $200. They also report that the repairs will cost the business about $5,000.

As you can see from their Facebook post, the robber did a lot of damage.

According to the Fairy Cakes' Facebook page, no one was injured and everyone involved with the business is safe. They also pointed out that these kinds of thefts are happening more frequently around the city, and they hope their incident will help warn others.

Several people in the comments suggest the business did not have security cameras, but the Fairy Cakes never mentions whether they do or don't have them. Some feel it would have deterred the robbers if they did. Again, there's no telling if the business does or doesn't, or if they would have been helpful.

The Bakery will maintain regular hours while repairs continue. According to their website, Fairy Cakes Bakeshop is open:

Fridays 10 am to 2 pm

Saturdays 10 am to 3 pm

Sundays 10 am to 2 pm

Personal Thoughts on the Robbery

As a former business owner myself, I can tell you that cameras can help, but not as much as many might think. Many robbers cover their faces and, unless you put a lot of money into your camera system, don't usually get a good look at them. They are helpful, though, in that they COULD ID the perpetrator and, if nothing else, give a general build to police who are trying to put together patterns and similarities. They often don't stop the desperate from breaking in, but might help stop people who aren't desperate. I'm not saying they are a bad thing or that businesses shouldn't have them, because they should. Just based on the Facebook comments, I feel some people are being a little unrealistic about what cameras can and can't do.

My heart goes out to Fairy Cakes Bakeshop. I'm sure they have insurance that will at least cover some of the repair costs, but this will set them back. Please consider shopping there. I hear it's delicious and will make a point to stop in myself this week.