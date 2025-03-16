One thing that we all know pretty well in Western New York is that the Buffalo region is a food city with a drinking, hockey, and football problem, thanks to this, you can find just about any kind of food that you want to eat. In addition to the region being being famous for several types of food, including wings and pizza, beef on weck, and fish fries, there are all sorts of other things you can find in the region.

However, there are some national fast food chains that are only snow starting to pop up in they 716, which when they open, draw a whole lot of attention. You saw this clearly when places like Wingstop, Raising Canes, and Popeyes opened for business and were greeted with long lines that went on for weeks.

READ MORE: Check Out This Nice Recipe For Chicken Parm Burgers

Now it looks like another national restaurant chain is on the verge of opening its first franchise in Western New York and people are really excited.

Famous Restaurant Opening First Location In Western New York

According to a report by Buffalo Business First, Church's Texas Chicken is getting ready to open it's first location in the Western New York.

Daily Life Los Angeles Times via Getty Images loading...

Operating for more than 70 years, George Church opened his first restaurant called Church's Fried Chicken To-Go in San Antonio, Texas, in 1952. Since then the chicken brand has grown to more than 1,500 locations across the world. Operating under 3 variations of the name: Church's Chicken, Texas Chicken, and Church's Texas Chicken, the brand is known worldwide for fried chicken and classic southern side dishes.

The new franchise is coming to downtown Niagara Falls and is being built inside the Hyatt Place Hotel on Rainbow Boulevard by Muhammed Shoaib. The 3,100 square foot restaurant will have seating for around 80 people and should be open by the summer.

Shoaib, who also owns and operates three Church's Chicken restaurants in Southern Ontario, hopes to bring three more Church's to Western New York over the next year.