Two Buffalo Bills Staff Members Buy New Homes in Western New York

Two members of the Buffalo Bills staff have found new homes in Orchard Park.

According to a May 15 filing in the Erie County Clerk's office, recently named chief operating officer for the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, Pete Guelli, and his wife, Patricia, paid $1.125 million for a four-bedroom, 4,057-square-foot house in Orchard Park. The house, built in 2004, had been owned by the Gary Nickiel Revocable Living Trust, according to county clerk’s documents.

Guelli rejoined the Bills’ front office in April.

The sale marked the second time this week a local private residence sold for more than $1 million. A house at 79 Chapin Parkway in Buffalo that was once owned by singer Rick James sold for $1,49 million on May 13.

This sale marked the 16th time this year a private residence in Erie County sold for more than $1 million.

Meanwhile, Bob Babich - who was promoted to Bills’ defensive coordinator in January - paid $749,900 for a five-bedroom, 3,438-square-foot house also in Orchard Park, according to May 3 filings in the Erie County Clerk's office.

Babich and his wife, Lacey, bought the 20-year-old house from Paul and Wendelyn Hawthorne, according to county clerk’s documents.

Babich has been with the Bills coaching staff since 2017.