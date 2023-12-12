These are the best 5 bagel spots for people in Buffalo and Western New York.

Buffalo is known for its food. Wings, Beef on 'Weck, Pizza, Pierogis, and so, so much more. It's been rated one top the top food cities in the world by National Geographic. It's a major source of pride for the people of Western New York and rightfully so.

That being said Buffalo isn't awesome at every kind of food. It would be impossible to master it all, and while Buffalo does well across the board, one area it doesn't always excel in is bagels. That's not to say you can't find good bagels in Buffalo, though. It's just not something you can find everywhere. While Buffalo does many foods better than New York City, bagels overall just aren't one of them. "Why?" is a bit of a mystery. There are plenty of great bakeries throughout Western New York and they do a great all-around job. It's just that bagels aren't generally something that Buffalo is known for.

Times may be changing, though

2023 saw 2 major new bagel players enter the conversation while saying goodbye to a long-time favorite: Bagel Jays. Jay decided to retire and sell the business to a famous chain that will introduce itself to Buffalo very soon. More about that, CLICK HERE.

5 Best Bagels for 2024 in Western New York.

So with the changing landscape, here are the 5 Best Bagels for 2024 in Western New York. Note that these are not necessarily the best BAKERIES in Buffalo/WNY. These simply have the best Bagels.

5 Best Bagels for 2024 in Western New York While Buffalo and Western New York aren't known for their bagels, these 5 places are a must-visit. Gallery Credit: Google Maps

Again, these are not necessarily the best BAKERIES in Buffalo/WNY. These simply have the best Bagels.

With Bruegger's coming to Buffalo, take a look at the menu items you have to try.