Abandoned School May Become Apartments in Buffalo, New York

The same development team that has created several Buffalo projects is eyeing a former East Side school for its latest endeavor.

SAA-EVI is working with City of Buffalo officials on converting the vacant Buffalo Public School 44 at 1349 Broadway into a 65-unit apartment complex. The $27 million project will target the affordable housing market.

In addition to the City of Buffalo permits and approvals, the project is waiting for state-backed historic renovation status.

Historic tax credits will help finance the project. The tax credits are considered essential for the project to advance, given the extensive laundry list of renovations the building needs.

Developed in 1907 and designed by noted architect Howard Beck, the three-story building has 129,000-square-feet.

Plans call for 24 one-bedroom units, 27 two-bedroom apartments and 14 three-bedroom units to be incorporated into the building. A community room and computer lab also planned.

The apartments will range in size from 740-square-feet to 1,600-square-feet.

Construction is expected to start this fall.

A second phase will see the development of four two-story townhomes on 14 vacant lats along Peck, Ashley and Person streets. Combined the townhomes will have 22 units.

SAA-EVI’s local development portfolio includes The Forge on Broadway.