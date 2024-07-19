37th Home Sold This Year For Over $1 Million in Western New York

A sprawling Amherst estate that includes a six-stall horse barn has become Erie County’s 37th private residence to sell for more than $1 million this year.

The deal is the latest in a trend-setting pace that could see a record number of homes sell for more than $1 million this year.

In the latest transaction, recorded July 16 in the Erie County Clerk's office, Barbara Baker - a veteran and respected residential real estate agent sold her five-bedroom, 6776-square-foot house at 4959 Sheridan Drive to 4059 Sheridan Dr. LLC., who paid $2.24 million.

The listing is by Howard Hanna WNY Inc. 716-932-5300 and realtor Karen Baker Levin 716-830-7264. More on Zillow, CLICK HERE.

At $2.24 million, the deal was the largest residential transaction reported in Amherst this year.

Sitting on a five-acre lot and almost adjacent to the Park Country Club, the “Country French-styled” house was built in 1998.

Sales of $1 million-plus homes are considered a key economic benchmark in the regional residential real estate landscape.