3 Homes Sell For Over $1 Million in Western New York

Call it a “million dollar” residential hat trick.

A trio of private residences in Erie County have sold for more than $1 million, according to filing from June 13 and June 14 in the Erie County Clerk’s office.

The deals are the latest in a string of million-dollar-plus residential sales that have been recorded in the county clerk’s office in recent days. Seven homes have crossed the million dollar sales threshold in the past week.

The deals:

• David Adkins and Katherine Ruiz Meneses paid $1.2 million for a 6,000-square-foot, five bedroom house at 47 Grand View Trail in Orchard Park. The house had been owned by Robert Kloss.

Built in 2001, the house is located in the Summit at Scherff subdivision in Orchard Park.

• Michael Stoffman and Kristin Rogers acquired a six bedroom, 5,448-square-foot home at 4480 Bounciest Drive West in Clarence’s Harris Hill/Sheridan Drive neighborhood.

The house, built in 2011, had been owned by Jonathan and Rachel Amoia.

• Also in Clarence - but in the town’s Spaulding Lake subdivision - Peter and Jennifer Lembo paid $1.18 million for a five-bedroom house at 9734 Cobblestone Dr.

Built in 2010, the 4,355-square-foot house had been owned by Jason and Asha Jones.

Since Jan. 1, 25 private residences in Erie County have sold for more than $1 million.

Million dollar home sales are considered a key economic benchmark in the regional residential market.