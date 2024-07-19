2 Wines From Western New York Win Awards

Two wines from the Choose Love Wines collection have won high accolades from a key wine-ranking publication.

Choose Love Wines’ 2021 Red Reserve received a 93 rating from the influential “Wine Enthusiast magazine and also garnered an “Editor’s Choice” selection.

“This is pure lust, driven by a blend of mostly Cabernet France and Merlot,” the magazine’s editors wrote.

And, Choose Love Red by Niagara-on-the-Lake’s Reif Estate earned a 90-point rating by “Wine Enthusiast.”

The Choose Love Wine brand is a partnership between former Buffalo Bill Thurman Thomas, his wife, Patti, local businessmen Robert Castellani Jr. and Michael Joseph Hubbard.

A portion of the proceeds of Choose Love Wines benefits The Urban League of Buffalo
Patti Thomas creates the artwork on the wine’s label.

“It is a huge honor to get these ratings,” Patti Thomas said.

The wines will be celebrated on July 26 at a special event planned for the Gallo Restaurant, 402 Center St., Lewiston.

