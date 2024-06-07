$2 Million Home Sells in Hamburg, New York

The sale of a Waterfront Village townhouse has led the way for a $2 million private residence sale in Hamburg.

And, the deal is the 20th in Erie County to top the $1 million sales mark for an Erie County home this year. Home sales that exceed $1 million are considered a key regional economic benchmark.

In the latest deal, as recorded June 6 in the Erie County Clerk's Office, the Patricia Belanger Living Trust 110222 bought a circa 1927-era estate at 6046 Old Lakeshore Road in Hamburg’s Lake Erie/Derby hamlet.

The property sold for $2,050,000.

The seven-bedroom, 9,584-square-foot house had been owned by David and Patricia Burke, according to county clerk’s documents.

Earlier in June 6, the Patricia Belanger Living Trust sold its Waterfront Village townhome for $2.5 million.

This week alone there have been three private residential sales that topped the $1 million sales mark.