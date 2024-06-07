2 Homes Sell of Over $1 Million in Western New York

Two private residences - one a single-family home in Clarence and the other a Waterfront Village townhome in downtown Buffalo - became the 18th and 19th homes in Erie County to sell for more than $1 million this year.

The deals:

• Scott Seibert and Maria Krainer paid $1.425 million for a five-bedroom, 5,515-square-foot house at 4590 Boncrest Drive West in Clarence’s Harris Hill/Sheridan Drive neighborhood, according to a June 4 filing in the Erie County Clerk's office.

The house, built in 1997, had bee owned by Robert and Lori Oates.

• And, in Waterfront Village - three bedroom, 5,444-square-foot townhouse at 48 Waterfront Circle was acquired by 48 Waterfront Circle LLC, who bought the unit from the Patricia Belanger Living Trust 110222.

48 Waterfront Circle paid $2,.5 million, according to Erie County Clerk’s office filings..

One million residential sales are considered a key benchmark within the regional real estate industry and serves as an economic sign post that the area is retaining its financial muscle.