Zoomagination Is Back In Buffalo, New York

Summertime in Western New York is one of the times when you can find all sorts of great activities to do in the city. No matter what you're into doing, you can find it.

From food to architecture, freshwater beaches to the mighty Niagara Falls, the Buffalo area has just about something for everyone. Now that summer is in full swing, the great activities in the region have only begun.

Buffalo, truly one of the best places in New York State to have fun, has another special event this summer that you need to put on your to-do list.

Buffalo Boasts One Of The Longest Serving Zoos In America

Founded originally in 1875, the Buffalo Zoo routinely ranks as the 2nd most-seen attraction in Western New York. It is only second to Niagara Falls, bringing in more than 400,000 visitors annually.

This urban zoo is incorporated directly into the world-famous Delaware Park, which was designed by Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux, and sits on more than 23 acres of land. Listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, the Buffalo Zoo is also often cited as one of the best zoos in the country.

Once again, the Buffalo Zoo, the third-oldest zoo in the US, is hosting Zoomagination, the Festival of Lanterns and Lights.

What Is Zoomagination?

Ranking in thousands of fans over the last couple of years, Zoomagination is back in 2024 and features larger-than-life floral displays and all sorts of exhibits featuring undersea creatures and world landmarks.

I made it a point to catch Zoomagination in 2023 when it was in town, and I can tell you it's worth the visit. I can't wait to check it out again this summer.

Zoomagination at the Buffalo Zoo kicked off on June 21, 2024, and will run until Sunday, September 22, 2024. Tickets range from $12.95 to $19.95 and are available on the Buffalo Zoo website or at the gate.

One tip to keep in mind: As someone who lives in the Parkside area of Buffalo and gets to see it firsthand, I would seriously encourage you to buy your tickets in advance because the zoo is often very busy, and parking can be tough.

