Is this really the worst place to live in New York State? Depending on who you ask I am sure you could come up with nearly a million and one answers. RoadSnacks put together a list of the worst places to live in the state, but only one can be the worst.

I suppose it is very subjective. You could ask someone in pretty much any town or city in New York if they think it's the worst place to live and they could say "yes!" According to RoadSnack's methodology,

"To figure out the worst places to live in New York, we used Saturday Night Science to identify what kinds of things people like and then decide what cities have the least amount of those things."

RoadSnacks first narrowed its list down to cities with at least 5,000 residents, which was 165 cities in New York State. It measured things like education, jobs, population density, poverty, and income. Then, it found the places that had the lowest numbers. It also considered violent crimes and property crimes. RoadSnacks then worked out the math and came up with its ranking of the 10 worst places to live in New York.

RoadSnacks Named This City The Best Place To Live In New York

Before we get to the worst place to live, let's take a look at the best (based on RoadSnack's computations). Malverne is apparently the best place to live. I don't know about you, but I've never heard of it. According to Wikipedia,

"Malverne is a village in the Town of Hempstead in Nassau County, on Long Island, in New York, United States. The population was 8,514 at the 2010 census."

The village's official website says that it is full of small-town charm, so there's that. Although RoadSnack's gave Malverne the top spot, I can think of at least 10 people (including myself), who might not think it's the best place to live. So, again, while this is based on objective data, opinion will always win in this case. If a person is happy living in their "crappy" town, who is to say they are wrong?

The Worst Place To Live In New York Is...

According to RoadSnack's top 10 list of the worst places to live in New York, there can only be one number one! That honor goes to Albion, the worst place to live in NY. Albion, a village in Orleans County, has a population of 5,428. The median income for a resident of Albion is $41,985 and the average home price is $89,529. The unemployment rate in Albion is 14.9 percent, while it is 4.2 percent in New York State (for November 2024).

"In terms of the overall ‘enjoyment’ factor, it’s a pretty rural place tucked halfway between Niagara Falls and Rochester. For a lot of the year, unless you build snowmen or race sled dogs, you’d have a pretty long drive for something fun on a Friday night that’s outside of the norm."