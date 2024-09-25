What Happened To All The Ice Cream Trucks In Western New York?

By all accounts, the summer of 2024 will be pretty good. Buffalo and Western New York were greeted with tons of sunshine and warm weather, lots of great concerts, shows, and events, not to mention all the great warm-weather festivals we have in the 716.

Whether it's been good food and great drinks, hanging out on the lake, or checking out a water park or two, this has been an all-around great summer.

However, was it just me, or was something missing from the summer that helped make the mark for kids and adults?

The other day, I saw my first ice cream truck on my street in North Buffalo for the entire summer. That struck me as odd. For years, I have had such great memories of begging my parents for some change so I could run to the ice cream truck and get a cone, ice cream sandwich, or another frosty treat. How times have changed? I can count how often I've seen ice cream trucks driving around Buffalo over the last few summers.

According to a CNN report, I'm not the only one who's noticed this.

At one time, thousands of ice cream trucks roamed the streets of America. Now, those numbers are shrinking very fast—so fast, in fact, that some communities in the USA don't have any ice cream trucks at all.

Mr. Softee Ice cream truck, New York City

CNN notes that lots of summer competition, inflation, and families with fewer kids make owning and operating an ice cream truck extremely difficult in the modern economy.

While this has been a great summer, I have to say that I am disappointed that our times are changing. Here's to next summer.

