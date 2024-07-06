5 Western New York Places That Need An Adult-Only Night

They say that you're never too old to be a kid again, and many adults would love to play at several places in Buffalo, Western New York, and Southern Ontario. Still, they generally target either a young audience or a mixed-age crowd.

However, what would happen if some places decided to do an adult-only night? I'm sure that there are plenty of folks who would sign up for a night of fun.

Here are at least five places that I know I would love if they had an adult-only night:

Niagara Speedway in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada

I love go-karts and Mario Kart, so combine them and zoom around Niagara Falls in this great activity. We just need to make sure the kids are at home and put to bed because we need speed.

Grand Island Fun Center in Grand Island, New York

The Grand Island Fun Center is probably my favorite place to hang out with my son. Whether it's the batting cages or the go-karts, we can spend hours here. Just imagine how much more fun it would be if we, the adults, could hang out at night without any youngins around.

Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park in Cheektowaga, New York

Another place for some indoor adventure features all sorts of activities including trampolines, bumper cars, rock climbing walls, rope walking, and more. As a dad, I have been to tons of kids birthday parties here. Wouldn't it be great to kick out all the kids and teenagers to let the grown-ups play in the ball pit?

Fallsview Indoor Waterpark in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada

This huge water park, just on the other side of the New York / Ontario border, has multiple water slides and pools of different temperatures. It's often frequented by many families, but one adult-only night would be a great idea.

Six Flags Darien Lake in Darien Center, New York

One of the best theme parks in New York State, Darien Lake is one of the go-to places to be during the summer in Western New York. It would be even better if we would kick the kiddos out so that we grown folks could hang out.

What are some places that you think should have an adult-only night?

