13 Restaurants In Westchester County With Health Code Violations

These 13 restaurants in Westchester County, New York, had more than 5 health inspection violations each last month. Westchester County has published a list of restaurants that had 5 or more health code violations during their latest inspections in June.

**Non-restaurant locations included

1. BONNIE BRIAR COUNTRY CLUB - MAIN DIN

808 WEAVER STREET, LARCHMONT

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 11B- Wiping cloths dirty, not stored properly in sanitizing solutions.

Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean.

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

2. HARRISON BAGELS & MORE

261 HALSTEAD AVENUE, HARRISON

Item 10A- Food (ice) contact surfaces are improperly designed, constructed, installed, located (cracks, open seams, pitted surfaces, tin cans reused, uncleanable or corroded food contact surfaces).

Item 11B- Wiping cloths dirty, not stored properly in sanitizing solutions.

Item 11C- Food contact surfaces not washed, rinsed and sanitized after each use and following any time of operations when contamination may have occurred.

Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

3. LARCHMONT TAVERN

104 CHATSWORTH AVENUE, LARCHMONT

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 10A- Food (ice) contact surfaces are improperly designed, constructed, installed, located (cracks, open seams, pitted surfaces, tin cans reused, uncleanable or corroded food contact surfaces).

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

4. SLAVE TO THE GRIND

58 PONDFIELD ROAD, BRONXVILLE

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 11C- Food contact surfaces not washed, rinsed and sanitized after each use and following any time of operations when contamination may have occurred.

Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean.

Item 14B- Effective measures not used to control entrance (rodent-, insect-proof contruction). Harborage areas available for rodents, insects and other vermin.

Item 14C- Pesticide application not supervised by a certified applicator.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

5. MARIANACCI'S RESTAURANT

24 SHERMAN STREET, PORT CHESTER

Item 10A- Food (ice) contact surfaces are improperly designed, constructed, installed, located (cracks, open seams, pitted surfaces, tin cans reused, uncleanable or corroded food contact surfaces).

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 11A- Manual facilities inadequate, technique incorrect; mechanical facilities not operated in accordance with manufacturer's instructions.

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

6. VERACRUZ IV

330 WEBSTER AVENUE, NEW ROCHELLE

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 11B- Wiping cloths dirty, not stored properly in sanitizing solutions.

Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean.

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

Item 14B- Effective measures not used to control entrance (rodent-, insect-proof contruction). Harborage areas available for rodents, insects and other vermin.

7. SIR JOHNS RESTAURANT

915 NORTH BROADWAY, NORTH WHITE PLAINS

Item 1D-Critical Violation [RED] Canned foods found in poor conditions (leakers, severe dents, rusty, swollen cans).

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing.

Item 14B- Effective measures not used to control entrance (rodent-, insect-proof contruction). Harborage areas available for rodents, insects and other vermin.

Item 14C- Pesticide application not supervised by a certified applicator.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

8. PASTEL'S RESTAURANT

1859 EAST MAIN STREET, PEEKSKILL

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean.

Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

9. GUAPO

10 WARBURTON AVENUE, YONKERS

Item 1F- Critical Violation [RED] Shellfish not from approved sources, improperly tagged/labeled, tags not retained 90 days.

Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean.

Item 12D- Toilet facilities inadequate, inconvenient, dirty, in disrepair, toilet paper missing, not self-closing doors, missing hand wash signs.

Item 14B- Effective measures not used to control entrance (rodent-, insect-proof contruction). Harborage areas available for rodents, insects and other vermin.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

10. MAMMA FRANCESCA'S

414 PELHAM ROAD, NEW ROCHELLE

Item 8B- In use food dispensing utensils improperly stored.

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

Item 14B- Effective measures not used to control entrance (rodent-, insect-proof contruction). Harborage areas available for rodents, insects and other vermin.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

11. GORDY'S STEAKHOUSE

502 A NEW ROCHELLE ROAD, BRONXVILLE

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 8E- Accurate thermometers not available or used to evaluate refrigerated or heated storage temperatures.

Item 10A- Food (ice) contact surfaces are improperly designed, constructed, installed, located (cracks, open seams, pitted surfaces, tin cans reused, uncleanable or corroded food contact surfaces).

Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.

12. ANGELO'S FLEETWOOD BAKERY

561 GRAMATAN AVENUE, MOUNT VERNON

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 12E- Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing.

Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

13. SPECTATORS

227 NORTH AVENUE, NEW ROCHELLE

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).

Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).

Item 11D- Non food contact surfaces of equipment not clean. Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.

Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.

