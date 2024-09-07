15 People Arrested In Ulster County In The Past Month
The Saugerties Police Department arrested these 15 people in the past month.
***All individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law
1. WILLIAMS, JOHN R JR
Arrested For: MENACING
John R. Williams Jr. was arrested and charged with menacing on September 5, 2024, after an investigation into a road rage incident where a firearm was allegedly displayed in a threatening manner.
2. BERTRAM, JOSEPH A
Arrested For: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED AND AGGRAVATED DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: BAC .18 OR MORE
On August 28, 2024, Saugerties Police Officers arrested Joseph A. Bertram from Windham, New York, for Driving While Intoxicated and Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated.
3. NIETO, BRIAN SCOTT
Arrested For: DWI BAC>.08% (FELONY), DWI (FELONY), AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATION, AND USED LEASED/RENTED/LOANED VEHICLE WITHOUT IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICE
Brian Scott Nieto was arrested on charges of DWI BAC>08% (Felony), DWI (Felony), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st (Felony), and Operating a Used Leased/Rented/Loaned Vehicle without Ignition Interlock Device around 2:08 pm on August 24, 2024.
4. GUERRA, ISAIAS GUALES
Arrested For: CRIMINAL OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRCULATION AND UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT
On August 17, 2024, around 9:27 pm, officers from the Saugerties Police Department arrested Isaias Guales Guerra for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing/Blood Circulation and Unlawful Imprisonment following a complaint.
5. SCISM, DANIEL A JR.
Arrested For: RAPE 3RD DEGREE: VICTIM
Daniel A. Scism Jr. Scism was arrested on August 25, 2024, following an investigation into missing juveniles and was charged with the felonies of rape 3rd degree, criminal sexual act 3rd degree, and the misdemeanors of sexual abuse 3rd degree and endangering the welfare of a child (2 counts).
6. SMITH, STEPHEN M
Arrested For: CRIMINAL CONTEMPT
On August 23, 20234, around 10:58 pm, Stephen M. Smith was arrested and charged with Criminal Contempt 2nd.
7. WILLIAMS, LANGSTON III
Arrested For: CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 1ST AND HARASSMENT
Officers with the Saugerties Police Department arrested Langston Williams III for Criminal Contempt 1st and Harassment 2nd on August 21, 2024, around 6:01 pm.
8. Gilkes, John Michael
Arrested For: Menacing
On August 23, 2024, John Michael Gilkes was arrested for Menacing 2nd following a disturbance at an apartment.
9. GRAY, TOMARRA JASMINE
Arrested For: ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD (2 COUNTS), MENACING AND CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
Tomarra Jasmine Gray was arrested and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child (2 counts), Menacing 2nd, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th on August 17, 2024, after a report of a disturbance.
10. INGER, SHANNON MARIE
Arrested For: ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD (4 COUNTS), OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL ADMINISTRATION, RESISTING ARREST, AND DISORDERLY CONDUCT
On August 17, 2024, following a report of a disturbance around 6:42 pm, Shannon Marie Inger was arrested and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child (4 counts), Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct.
11. NORLANDER, TODD ALAN
Arrested For: PUBLIC LEWDNESS 1ST (4 COUNTS), ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD (4 COUNTS), MENACING (3 COUNTS), AND EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
Officers with the Saugerties Police Department arrested Todd Alan Norlander on August 16, 2024, around 7:28 pm, for Public Lewdness 1st (4 counts), Endangering the Welfare of a Child (4 counts) and Menacing 3rd (3 counts). There was a warrant for Norlander's arrest.
12. JONES, CLAYTON
Arrested for: GRAND LARCENY
Clayton L. Jones of Saugerties was arrested in connection to a series of thefts on August 11, 2024.
13. MALONE, DONALD J III
Arrested for: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Donald J. Malone III was arrested on August 13, 2024, following a dispute.
14. Merritt, Alan J
Arrested for: Stalking
On August 10, 2024, Alan J. Merritt was arrested for Stalking after a complaint.
15. SNEDDON, RICHARD J
Arrested for: OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL ADMINISTRATION, CRIMINAL POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, HARASSMENT
Richard Sneddon was arrested on August 8, 2024, after members of the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 for a dog bite/dangerous dog complaint.
