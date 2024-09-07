15 People Arrested In Ulster County In The Past Month

The Saugerties Police Department arrested these 15 people in the past month.

***All individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law



1. WILLIAMS, JOHN R JR

Arrested For: MENACING

John R. Williams Jr. was arrested and charged with menacing on September 5, 2024, after an investigation into a road rage incident where a firearm was allegedly displayed in a threatening manner.

2. BERTRAM, JOSEPH A

Arrested For: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED AND AGGRAVATED DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: BAC .18 OR MORE

On August 28, 2024, Saugerties Police Officers arrested Joseph A. Bertram from Windham, New York, for Driving While Intoxicated and Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated.

3. NIETO, BRIAN SCOTT

Arrested For: DWI BAC>.08% (FELONY), DWI (FELONY), AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATION, AND USED LEASED/RENTED/LOANED VEHICLE WITHOUT IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICE

Brian Scott Nieto was arrested on charges of DWI BAC>08% (Felony), DWI (Felony), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st (Felony), and Operating a Used Leased/Rented/Loaned Vehicle without Ignition Interlock Device around 2:08 pm on August 24, 2024.

4. GUERRA, ISAIAS GUALES

Arrested For: CRIMINAL OBSTRUCTION OF BREATHING/BLOOD CIRCULATION AND UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT

On August 17, 2024, around 9:27 pm, officers from the Saugerties Police Department arrested Isaias Guales Guerra for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing/Blood Circulation and Unlawful Imprisonment following a complaint.

5. SCISM, DANIEL A JR.

Arrested For: RAPE 3RD DEGREE: VICTIM

Daniel A. Scism Jr. Scism was arrested on August 25, 2024, following an investigation into missing juveniles and was charged with the felonies of rape 3rd degree, criminal sexual act 3rd degree, and the misdemeanors of sexual abuse 3rd degree and endangering the welfare of a child (2 counts).

6. SMITH, STEPHEN M

Arrested For: CRIMINAL CONTEMPT

On August 23, 20234, around 10:58 pm, Stephen M. Smith was arrested and charged with Criminal Contempt 2nd.

7. WILLIAMS, LANGSTON III

Arrested For: CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 1ST AND HARASSMENT

Officers with the Saugerties Police Department arrested Langston Williams III for Criminal Contempt 1st and Harassment 2nd on August 21, 2024, around 6:01 pm.

8. Gilkes, John Michael

Arrested For: Menacing

On August 23, 2024, John Michael Gilkes was arrested for Menacing 2nd following a disturbance at an apartment.

9. GRAY, TOMARRA JASMINE

Arrested For: ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD (2 COUNTS), MENACING AND CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

Tomarra Jasmine Gray was arrested and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child (2 counts), Menacing 2nd, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th on August 17, 2024, after a report of a disturbance.

10. INGER, SHANNON MARIE

Arrested For: ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD (4 COUNTS), OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL ADMINISTRATION, RESISTING ARREST, AND DISORDERLY CONDUCT

On August 17, 2024, following a report of a disturbance around 6:42 pm, Shannon Marie Inger was arrested and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child (4 counts), Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct.

11. NORLANDER, TODD ALAN

Arrested For: PUBLIC LEWDNESS 1ST (4 COUNTS), ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD (4 COUNTS), MENACING (3 COUNTS), AND EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Officers with the Saugerties Police Department arrested Todd Alan Norlander on August 16, 2024, around 7:28 pm, for Public Lewdness 1st (4 counts), Endangering the Welfare of a Child (4 counts) and Menacing 3rd (3 counts). There was a warrant for Norlander's arrest.

12. JONES, CLAYTON

Arrested for: GRAND LARCENY

Clayton L. Jones of Saugerties was arrested in connection to a series of thefts on August 11, 2024.

13. MALONE, DONALD J III

Arrested for: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Donald J. Malone III was arrested on August 13, 2024, following a dispute.

14. Merritt, Alan J

Arrested for: Stalking

On August 10, 2024, Alan J. Merritt was arrested for Stalking after a complaint.

15. SNEDDON, RICHARD J

Arrested for: OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL ADMINISTRATION, CRIMINAL POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, HARASSMENT

Richard Sneddon was arrested on August 8, 2024, after members of the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 for a dog bite/dangerous dog complaint.

