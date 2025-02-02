Have You Seen The Top 9 Most Wanted In Chautauqua County?

Police in Chautauqua County are looking for these 9 people. Some of the individuals below have been on the Sheriff's Most Wanted list for quite some time. When it comes to crime in Chautauqua County it is not as bad as some other areas of Western New York.

READ MORE: Health Code Violations In Chautauqua County In December

Police Investigate Crime Scene For Remains Of Two-Year-Old Boy After Suspected Murder Getty Images loading...

According to Crime Grade, Chautauqua County has an overall crime grade of B-. The violent crime grade is lower at C, the property crime grade is C-, and the other crime grade is B-. In Chautauqua County, a crime happens every four hours, on average. If you live in Chautauqua County you are 300 percent more likely to have your home burglarized without a home security system.

Crime Grade says that Chautauqua County is in the 59th percentile for safety. That means that 41 percent of counties are safer than it and 59 percent of counties are more dangerous. The crime rate in the county is 16.75 per 1,000 residents. The east part of the county is considered the safest.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Some of the people below have been on the run for a significant period of time. If you see or know the whereabouts of one of these people, do not try to apprehend them yourself (some may be considered armed and dangerous). Remember, each of these people is considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

The 10 listed individuals are wanted by County Law Enforcement. If you know where any of the individuals are please call us at 716.753.4907 or eMail us your tips. Please do not try to apprehend anyone listed below ... Call Us!

***All persons below are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

1. Rachel A Blanchard

Wanted For: CONSPIRACY -4TH

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office loading...

2. TYVONE L CASEY

Wanted For: PREVIOUS CONVICTION DESIGNATED OFFENSE WITHIN 10 YEARS

Chautauqua County Sheriff Chautauqua County Sheriff loading...

3. Zacre T Jasinski

Wanted For: CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG

Chautauqua County Sherif Chautauqua County Sheriff loading...

4. Jason C Koch

Wanted For: MENACING 3RD

Chautauqua County Sheriff Chautauqua County Sheriff loading...

5. KYLE C LANGER

Wanted For: ASSAULT 3RD DEGREE: WITH INTENT TO CAUSE PHYSICAL INJURY

Chautauqua County Sheriff Chautauqua County Sheriff loading...

6. Michael J May

Wanted For: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3RD:DAMAGE ANOTHER'S PROPERTY-AMOUNT> $250

Chautauqua County Sheriff Chautauqua County Sheriff loading...

7. Christopher T Mcnett

Wanted For: CRIM TRESAPSS 3RD - ENCLSD PROP

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office loading...

8. Francis Nicotera

Wanted For: ASSAULT 2ND- WITH INTENT CAUSE SERIOUS PHYSICAL INJURY

Chautauqua County Sheriff Chautauqua County Sheriff loading...

9. Anthony M Spitale

Wanted For: CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG

Chautauqua County Sheriff Chautauqua County Sheriff loading...

Get our free mobile app