Have You Seen The Top 10 Most Wanted In Chautauqua County?

Police in Chautauqua County are looking for these 10 people. Some of the individuals below have been on the Sheriff's Most Wanted list for quite some time. When it comes to crime in Chautauqua County, it is not as bad as in some other areas of Western New York.

READ MORE: New York Families Will Have SNAP Benefits Cut

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Some of the people below have been on the run for a significant period of time. If you see or know the whereabouts of one of these people, do not try to apprehend them yourself (some may be considered armed and dangerous). Remember, each of these people is considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

The 10 listed individuals are wanted by County Law Enforcement. If you know where any of the individuals are please call us at 716.753.4907 or eMail us your tips. Please do not try to apprehend anyone listed below ... Call Us!

According to Crime Grade, Chautauqua County has an overall crime grade of B-. The violent crime grade is lower at C, the property crime grade is C-, and the other crime grade is B-. In Chautauqua County, a crime happens every four hours on average. If you live in Chautauqua County, you are 300 percent more likely to have your home burglarized without a home security system.

READ MORE: Health Code Violations In Chautauqua County Last Month

National Day Of Protest In Support Of David Hicks Getty Images loading...

Crime Grade says that Chautauqua County is in the 59th percentile for safety. That means that 41 percent of counties are safer than it and 59 percent of counties are more dangerous. The crime rate in the county is 16.75 per 1,000 residents. The eastern part of the county is considered the safest.

1. Rachel A Blanchard

Wanted For: CONSPIRACY -4TH

Chautauqua County Sheriff Chautauqua County Sheriff loading...

2. Philip A Decker

Wanted For: DISSEMINATE INDECENT MATERIAL TO MINORS- 1ST DEGREE

Chautauqua County Sheriff Chautauqua County Sheriff loading...

3. MISTY R GRAY

Wanted For: Charge: CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF PRECURSORS OF METHAMPHETAMINE

Chautauqua County Sheriff Chautauqua County Sheriff loading...

4. Zacre T Jasinski

Wanted For: CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG

Chautauqua County Sherif Chautauqua County Sheriff loading...

5. KYLE C LANGER

Wanted For: ASSAULT 3RD DEGREE: WITH INTENT TO CAUSE PHYSICAL INJURY

Chautauqua County Sheriff Chautauqua County Sheriff loading...

6. Davontay Mccall

Wanted For: CPW-2ND:LOADED FIREARM-OTHER THAN IN PERSON'S HOME/BUSINESS

Chautauqua County Sheriff Chautauqua County Sheriff loading...

7. Dallas Morris

Wanted For: BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME

Chautauqua County Sheriff Chautauqua County Sheriff loading...

8. Martin Rubio

Wanted For: ASLT W/INT CAUS SER INJ W/WEAP

Chautauqua County Sheriff Chautauqua County Sheriff loading...

9. Anthony M Spitale

Wanted For: CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG

Chautauqua County Sheriff Chautauqua County Sheriff loading...

10. Lisa M Tibbetts

Wanted For: CRIM POSS METHAMPHETAMINE

Chautauqua County Sheriff Chautauqua County Sheriff loading...

Get our free mobile app