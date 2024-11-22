As inflation continues to rise all around New York State and the world, some people are virtually recession-proof. Their wealth is more than enough to ensure they still live comfortably, regardless of how bad it gets. According to World Population Review,

New York is the third-richest state in the United States, with a GDP of $2,053,180,000,000. New York's median household income is the 15th-highest among all states at $71,117.

The wealthiest zip code, 11765, Mill Neck, is a village in the Town of Oyster Bay on Long Island. The U.S. Census estimated the population of Oyster Bay to be 297,782 as of 2023. The adjusted gross income in Mill Neck is $3929110 and the median household income is $237813.

247WallStreet.com compiled a list of the 13 richest counties in New York using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey based on median household income.

Top 5 Richest Counties In New York State

5. Rockland County

Median household income: $106,173

Median home value: $528,900

5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.2%

Population: 337,326

4. Westchester County

Median household income: $114,651

Median home value: $619,000

5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.0%

Population: 997,904

3. Putnam County

Median household income: $120,970

Median home value: $421,800

5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.4%

Population: 97,942

2. Suffolk County

Median household income: $122,498

Median home value: $490,800

5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8%

Population: 1,524,486

1. Nassau County

Median household income: $137,709

Median home value: $633,800

5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.6%

Population: 1,389,160

It's not surprising that most of the wealth in the state is concentrated in the New York City area. However, between 1900 and the 1950s, Buffalo, New York's second-most populous city, had its share of the wealth,

Around the start of the 20th century, Buffalo was a growing city with a burgeoning economy. During World War II, Buffalo saw the return of prosperity and full employment due to its position as a manufacturing center. As one of the most populous cities of the 1950s, Buffalo's economy revolved almost entirely on its manufacturing base.

