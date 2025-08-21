Tariffs Push New York Families To The Breaking Point

There's bad news for New York consumers. Things are getting worse with no end in sight. The economy is trash. It's disheartening that just eight months ago, we had a thriving economy, one that had finally recovered from the pandemic's havoc. President Joe Biden finally got us back on track, and now here we are with layoffs, stagnant job growth, increased inflation, product shortages, and increased prices due to inflation, and families struggling to make ends meet. I thought we were supposed to have a booming economy on day one, but clearly that was a lie.

When the person in charge of the jobs report gets fired because it's so bad, you know the economy is in trouble. Per CNN,

"President Donald Trump fired an official in charge of compiling basic statistics about the U.S. economy on Friday after revised data showed higher unemployment in May and June, falsely claiming the numbers were 'faked.'”

Things Just Got Real Expensive For New York Families

While billionaires are sitting pretty, New York's working families will be forced to struggle to afford groceries and products. I'll never understand why people support politicians who refuse to make life affordable for New York families. The latest round of Trump's tariffs will cost New York families more money than they can afford. Per the Yale Budget Lab,

"The new tariff rates President Trump announced late Thursday are the highest in nearly a century and will cost the average family about $2,400 this year."

According to the Budget Lab, the average tariff is 18.3 percent, which is the highest since 1934. Keep in mind that the Great Depression was from 1929 to 1939. Families have already been struggling, now this. Trump's tariffs are driving the prices of consumer and other goods up, costing New York families $2,400 in 2025. The economy is going backward, and that is hurting working New Yorkers.

Get our free mobile app