New York Supreme Court Judge Tells Defendant To Shut Up [WATCH]

It was a wild scene inside a New York State Supreme Court courtroom this week when a man who was convicted of second-degree murder received his sentence from the judge.

As details of the brutal crimes that 47-year-old Adam Bennefield was convicted of committing by a jury, Bennefield went into a tirade that ultimately resulted in the judge yelling back at him before having court officers take him away.

Bennefield, who was convicted of several crimes, including second-degree murder, was back in court on Friday, December 20, 2024, for sentencing. While New York State Supreme Court Judge M. William Boller was giving Bennefield his sentence, the convicted murderer got into a contentious discussion with the judge before the judge attempted to remind Bennefield, who was in charge of the room.

All right... Hear me out, shut up! Get him out of here!

-Judge M. William Boller

Bennefield was convicted of killing Ke’Aira Hudson in 2022 after shooting her in the head with a shotgun while three children were in the car with her. Bennefield was not caught immediately, and law enforcement officials did a lengthy search. The search, which went on for several days, eventually led to his capture. Judge Boller sentenced Bennefield to 25 years to life, which, according to New York law, is the maximum sentence that can be given.

According to WIVB-TV, who was in the courtroom when this occurred, members of Hudson's family are happy he has been convicted but continue to mourn the loss of Ke’Aira.

With a sentence of 25 years to life, Bennefield will not be eligible for parole until the year 2047.