Some New York Families Will Get More SNAP Money

Certain families in New York will get more SNAP benefits this month. Governor Kathy Hochul and other leaders are pleased with the change to the food stamp program. New Yorkers with school-aged children will see their SNAP benefits increase this month.

New York To Implement Summer SNAP Benefits For Children

A new program for children will offer permanent summer nutrition assistance, known as Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer, which will take effect beginning this month. With Summer EBT, NY and certain tribal nations can provide grocery benefits of $40 per month to families with eligible school-aged children.

"The program is aimed at reducing hunger and food insecurity among children who are unable to access free and reduced-price school meals during the summertime. Eligible families with school-age children will receive $120 per child during the summer months. Approximately 2 million New York children are expected to qualify. More information on eligibility and benefit issuance will be available in the coming months."

Maximum SNAP Benefit Allotments Have Changed

The maximum SNAP benefit amounts allotted in New York State through Sep. 2024 are:

People in Household

1 / $291

2 / $535

3 / $766

4 / $973

5 / $1,155

6 / $1,386

7 / $1,532

8 / $1,751

$219 for each additional person.

SNAP Recipients In New York Can Now Get Walgreens Delivered

A new partnership will allow New Yorkers with SNAP to get items delivered from a major drugstore. Recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in New York soon have the convenience of purchasing items from a well-known drugstore and having them delivered straight to their door.

Millions of New York State residents rely on food stamps also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program each year. According to Hunger Solutions NY,

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps 2.8 million New Yorkers, including 851,000 children, put food on the table. SNAP is our nation’s most powerful anti-hunger program. It improves food security, reduces poverty, and leads to better health outcomes, especially among children.

DoorDash And Walgreens Team Up To Allow SNAP Delivery In New York

DoorDash and Walgreens recently announced a new collaboration to accept SNAP/EBT payment at Walgreens stores in New York and nationwide for delivery. DoorDash allows SNAP customers to make purchases directly from Walgreens stores using their SNAP/EBT cards without shopping in person. Balachandra Visalatha, SVP, Chief Product Officer at Walgreens, says the partnership will provide people living in food deserts with more access to food,

“This collaboration with DoorDash means our shoppers can now get essential grocery items when they want, regardless of payment method and other barriers like work schedules and transportation. Walgreens is a go to destination for daily needs for our shoppers and we continue to find solutions that make their shopping experience simpler so they can get access to healthier food options.”

