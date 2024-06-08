Rare & Extremely Contagious Fungal STD Found In New York State

For better or worse, people living in the Empire State are no strangers to STDs. For several years, New Yorkers have been dealing with rising rates of Sexually Transmitted Diseases, including syphilis, chlamydia, gonorrhea, and countless other diseases.

Just a few months ago, the Department of Health was ringing the alarm about an exponential increase of syphilis in a few New York Counties.

Now, it looks like New Yorkers now have to worry about a new STD that has been pretty rare worldwide but has landed square in New York.

Rare Fungal STD Found In New York

According to a new report in the Journal of the American Medical Association for Dermatology, an extremely rare fungal STD called Tinea Genitalis/Pubogenitalis/Trichophyton Mentagrophytes type VII (TMVII) is a ringworm-like disease that affects the genitals and public region of the body.

According to both Men's Journal and The New York Post, the disease was found in a man in his 30s who developed a skin rash eruption on his groin, genitals, legs, arms, and back after returning to New York City from his travels in England & Greece.

This rare fungal STD has been spreading around India and Europe over the last few months. Officials have said that TMVII has been reported at least 13 times in France, and medical officials around the European Union are concerned.

While officials at the New York State Department of Health don't have evidence that this STD is spreading across New York, now that there is a confirmed case in the State, officials are issuing alerts to raise awareness.

TMVII can look like and be confused for eczema, so officials warn that if you do contract this STD, it won't just go through topical treatments and will require several months of treatment to clear up.

More STDs Found In New York State Than Most Of America New York State nearly leads the nation when it comes to STDs.