Potentially Fatal Salad Recalled In New York

Check your refrigerator for this potentially deadly salad. A New York-based company has issued a recall because of a health risk to consumers.

Solata Foods LLC. of Newburgh is recalling its “Fresh Spinach” product due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

What Is Listeria monocytogenes

According to the Centers for Disease Control, listeriosis infects approximately 1,600 people each year and it's fatal for about 260 of them. Pregnant women, newborns, elderly people over the age of 65, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to get sick.

"Listeria is a hardy germ that can be difficult to fully remove from food processing facilities. If a facility has Listeria germs, the germs can spread to food that touches contaminated equipment or surfaces. Listeria can also spread from contaminated food to surfaces. Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes."

Spinach Sold In New York May Cause Sickness Or Possibly Death

The spinach products, which are listed below, may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The spinach was distributed locally in retail stores, according to the Food and Drug Administration. All of the recalled sizes and brands have lot numbers 40606 and 11006 on the packages. The expiration dates listed are 6/20/24 and 6/24/24, which are stamped on the side.

Product Code Comm / Size Code / UPC Code

Greens Solata Spinach / 10x9 Bag / 854311007391

Greens Gaia Organic Spring Mix / 6x1.7 Clam / 850039434075

Greens Gaia Organic Spring Mix / 6x1.7 Clam / 850039434082

Greens Full Circle Organic Spring Mix / 6x10 Clam / 036800490529

Greens Full Circle Organic Baby Spinach / 6x10 Clam / 036800490512

Greens Solata 5050 / 6x10 Clam / 850021494766

Greens Solata Baby Spinach / 6x10 Clam / 85002149475

Greens Solata Spring Mix / 6x10 Clam / 85002149475

Greens Gaia Organic Baby Spinach 6x10 Clam / 850021494837

Greens Gaia Organic Spring Mix / 6x10 Clam / 850021494858

Greens Gaia Organic 5050 / 6x10 Clam / 850021494827

Greens Full Circle Organic Baby Spinach / 6x16 Clam / 036800288251

Greens Full Circle Organic Spring Mix / 6x16 Clam / 036800288744

Greens Farmer Direct Organic Chopped Kale Spinach / 6x9 Bag / 854311007377

Greens Uncle Vinny’s Savoy Spinach / 8x10 Bag / 804879442769

Greens Gaia Organic Baby Spinach / 8x45 Clam / 850021494964

Greens Gaia Organic Spring Mix / 8x45 Clam / 850021494971

Greens Gaia Organic Power Greens / 8x45 Clam / 850021494889

Greens Gaia Organic 50/50 Blend / 8x45 Clam / 850021494919

Greens Gaia Organic 50/50 / 8x45 Clam / 850021494957

Greens Gaia Organic Spring Mix Herb / 8x45 Clam / 850021494896

Greens Full Circle Organic 5050 / 8x5 Clam / 036800341562

Greens Full Circle Organic Baby Spinach / 8x5 Clam / 036800179899

Greens Full Circle Organic Spring Mix / 8x5 Clam / 036800179882

Greens Full Circle Organic Power Greens / 8x5 Clam / 036800388758

Greens Solata 50/50 Blend / 8x5 Clam / 854311007070

Greens Solata Baby Spinach / 8x5 Clam / 854311007001

Greens Solata Power Greens / 8x5 Clam / 854311007056

Greens Solata Spring Mix / 8x5 Clam / 854311007032

Greens Solata Spring Mix Herb / 8x5 Clam / 854311007063

Greens Uncle Vinny’s 50/50 Blend / 8x5 Clam / 804879525158

Greens Uncle Vinny’s Power Greens / 8x5 Clam / 804879503095

Greens Uncle Vinny’s Spring Mix / 8x5 Clam / 804879133414

Greens Solata 50/50 Blend / 8x5 Clam / 854311007087

Greens Uncle Vinny’s 5050 / 8x5 Clam / 804879525165

Greens Uncle Vinny’s Spring Mix Herb / 8x5 Clam / 804879459965

Greens Uncle Vinny’s Baby Spinach / 8x5 Clam / 804879133438

Greens Solata Spinach 9x9Bag / 9x9 Bag / 854311007391

Greens Uncle Vinny’s Savoy Spinach / 9x9 Bag / 804879442769

Greens Bogopa Spinach 9x9Bag / 9x9 Bag / 819964014695

Greens Bulk Spring Mix / 2x1.5 / 40606 AND 11006

