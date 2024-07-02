Potentially Fatal Salad Recalled In New York

Check your refrigerator for this potentially deadly salad. A New York-based company has issued a recall because of a health risk to consumers.
Solata Foods LLC. of Newburgh is recalling its “Fresh Spinach” product due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
What Is Listeria monocytogenes
According to the Centers for Disease Control, listeriosis infects approximately 1,600 people each year and it's fatal for about 260 of them. Pregnant women, newborns, elderly people over the age of 65, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to get sick.
"Listeria is a hardy germ that can be difficult to fully remove from food processing facilities. If a facility has Listeria germs, the germs can spread to food that touches contaminated equipment or surfaces. Listeria can also spread from contaminated food to surfaces. Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes."
Spinach Sold In New York May Cause Sickness Or Possibly Death
The spinach products, which are listed below, may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The spinach was distributed locally in retail stores, according to the Food and Drug Administration. All of the recalled sizes and brands have lot numbers 40606 and 11006 on the packages. The expiration dates listed are 6/20/24 and 6/24/24, which are stamped on the side.
Product Code Comm / Size Code / UPC Code
Greens Solata Spinach / 10x9 Bag / 854311007391
Greens Gaia Organic Spring Mix / 6x1.7 Clam / 850039434075
Greens Gaia Organic Spring Mix / 6x1.7 Clam / 850039434082
Greens Full Circle Organic Spring Mix / 6x10 Clam / 036800490529
Greens Full Circle Organic Baby Spinach / 6x10 Clam / 036800490512
Greens Solata 5050 / 6x10 Clam / 850021494766
Greens Solata Baby Spinach / 6x10 Clam / 85002149475
Greens Solata Spring Mix / 6x10 Clam / 85002149475
Greens Gaia Organic Baby Spinach 6x10 Clam / 850021494837
Greens Gaia Organic Spring Mix / 6x10 Clam / 850021494858
Greens Gaia Organic 5050 / 6x10 Clam / 850021494827
Greens Full Circle Organic Baby Spinach / 6x16 Clam / 036800288251
Greens Full Circle Organic Spring Mix / 6x16 Clam / 036800288744
Greens Farmer Direct Organic Chopped Kale Spinach / 6x9 Bag / 854311007377
Greens Uncle Vinny’s Savoy Spinach / 8x10 Bag / 804879442769
Greens Gaia Organic Baby Spinach / 8x45 Clam / 850021494964
Greens Gaia Organic Spring Mix / 8x45 Clam / 850021494971
Greens Gaia Organic Power Greens / 8x45 Clam / 850021494889
Greens Gaia Organic 50/50 Blend / 8x45 Clam / 850021494919
Greens Gaia Organic 50/50 / 8x45 Clam / 850021494957
Greens Gaia Organic Spring Mix Herb / 8x45 Clam / 850021494896
Greens Full Circle Organic 5050 / 8x5 Clam / 036800341562
Greens Full Circle Organic Baby Spinach / 8x5 Clam / 036800179899
Greens Full Circle Organic Spring Mix / 8x5 Clam / 036800179882
Greens Full Circle Organic Power Greens / 8x5 Clam / 036800388758
Greens Solata 50/50 Blend / 8x5 Clam / 854311007070
Greens Solata Baby Spinach / 8x5 Clam / 854311007001
Greens Solata Power Greens / 8x5 Clam / 854311007056
Greens Solata Spring Mix / 8x5 Clam / 854311007032
Greens Solata Spring Mix Herb / 8x5 Clam / 854311007063
Greens Uncle Vinny’s 50/50 Blend / 8x5 Clam / 804879525158
Greens Uncle Vinny’s Power Greens / 8x5 Clam / 804879503095
Greens Uncle Vinny’s Spring Mix / 8x5 Clam / 804879133414
Greens Solata 50/50 Blend / 8x5 Clam / 854311007087
Greens Uncle Vinny’s 5050 / 8x5 Clam / 804879525165
Greens Uncle Vinny’s Spring Mix Herb / 8x5 Clam / 804879459965
Greens Uncle Vinny’s Baby Spinach / 8x5 Clam / 804879133438
Greens Solata Spinach 9x9Bag / 9x9 Bag / 854311007391
Greens Uncle Vinny’s Savoy Spinach / 9x9 Bag / 804879442769
Greens Bogopa Spinach 9x9Bag / 9x9 Bag / 819964014695
Greens Bulk Spring Mix / 2x1.5 / 40606 AND 11006
