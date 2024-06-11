New York State drivers will automatically be fined this week if they caught speeding in these work zones. Make note of the roads so that you don't end up with an automatic fine for speeding through a work zone. Automatic cameras will capture speeding driver's license plates and the state will send out Notices of Liability.

There are new work zones where drivers will be automatically fined for speeding between today and Saturday, June 15, 2024. New York Vehicle & Traffic Law § 1180-E allows for automated speed monitoring in certain construction zones around the state. The program, which is a joint effort by the State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the Thruway Authority (NYSTA), will last for five years.

The NYSDOT and the NYSTA may impose a fine on the registered owner of a vehicle speeding in a work zone on a controlled access highway.

Because the speed detection is automated, the owner of the vehicle (the person who holds the registration) will receive the fine. So, if your family member or friend is driving your car, you will be the one held responsible.

1. New York Route 17

- Chautauqua County - NY-17 at Interstate 86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake

2. New York Route 33

- Erie County - NY Route 33 at E. Utica Street

- Erie County - NY Route 33 at Grider Street

- Erie County - NY Route 33 from William Gaiter Pkwy to Northland Ave

- Erie County - NY Route 33 at Interstate 90 interchange

3. New York Route 400

- Erie County - NY Route 400 overTransit Rd.

4. Interstate 87

- Essex County - I-87 NB/SB over West Mill Brook; South of Exit 30

- Warren County - I-87 NB between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Rte 9

5. Interstate 390

- Livingston County - I-390 390 SB between exit 10 and 8

- Monroe County - I-390 390 NB between EXITS 16 & 15

6. Parkway 908M

- Nassau County - PK 908M WB SSP, approx. 3/4 mile west of N. Broadway overpass to area of Exit 29S

- Nassau County - PK 908M WB SSP, starting near Exi t29S to about 1/4 mile west of NYS 135

- Nassau County - PK 908M WB SSP, starting near Seamans Neck Rd bride to area of Exit 28N

- Nassau County - WB SSP, starting in area of Exit 28 to about 1/4 mile west of NYS 135

- Nassau County - WB SSP, starting in area of Exit 28 to area of Exit 28N

7. New York Route 135

- Nassau County - NB Rt 135, area of of SSP bridge to vicinity af Exit 12E

- Nassau County - NB Rt 135, area of Exit 12E to vicinity of Exit 13E

- Nassau County - SB Rt 135, starting about 1/4 mile south of Central ave bridge to vicinity of Exit 7W

- Nassau County - SB Rt 135, starting at Exit 7W to vicinity of Exit 7E

8. Interstate 495

- Nassau County - I-495 EB LIE, ramp EB LIE before S. Oyster Bay Rd to vicinity about 1/2 mile east of S. Oyster Bay Road

- Suffolk County - I-495 Bellport Ave over LIE

- Suffolk County - I-495 WB LIE, starting near Medford Ave to Exit 60

- Suffolk County - I-495 WB LIE, starting near Medford Ave to Vincinity 1/2 mile west of exit 59

9. Interstate 190

- Niagara County - Interstate 190 at Exit 25A

10. New York State Route 5

- Oneida County - NY-5 eastbound (northbound) left lane closed

11. Interstate 481

- Onondaga County - I-481 Between I-81 (Exit 9N-S) and Northern Blvd (exit 8)

- Onondaga County - just south of I-690 EB ramp to I-481 SB

12. Interstate 81

- Onondaga County - I-81 Near South Bay Bridge

- Oswego County - I-81 just south of Pulaski's northern ramp

13. Interstate 88

- Schenectady County - I-88 WB between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine

14. New York Route 27

- Suffolk County - NY-27 W/B Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd

15. Interstate 84

- Orange County - I-84 W/B Between Exit 39 and Exit 32

16. Parkway 907W

- Westchester County - PK-907W S/B Between Exit 14 and Exit 13

