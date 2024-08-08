Get Automatic Speeding Tickets On 14 Roads In New York

If you get caught speeding on any of these 11 roads in New York State this week, you will get an automatic speeding ticket. There are work zones where drivers will be automatically fined for speeding between today and Friday, August 2, 2024. New York Vehicle & Traffic Law § 1180-E allows for automated speed monitoring in certain construction zones around the state. The program, which is a joint effort by the State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the Thruway Authority (NYSTA), will last for five years.

The NYSDOT and the NYSTA may impose a fine on the registered owner of a vehicle speeding in a work zone on a controlled access highway.

Because the speed detection is automated, the person who holds the registration of the vehicle will receive the fine. It doesn't matter if your family member or friend is driving your car, you will still be held financially responsible.

1. Interstate 90

- Albany County - I-90 WB between Exit 6A and Exit 5A

2. Interstate 87

- Bronx County - I-87 N/B or S/B Major Deegan Expressway at W. 230th Street

- Bronx County - I-87 N/B or S/B Major Deegan Expressway at W. 233rd Street

- Warren County - I-87 SB between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Rte 9

- Essex County - I-87 NB/SB over West Mill Brook; South of Exit 30

3. Interstate 95

- Bronx County - I-95 S/B Bruckner Expressway at Westchester Avenue

- Bronx County - I-95 N/B Bruckner Expressway btwn Country Club Road & Pelham Parkway

4. New York Route 17

- Chautauqua County - NY-17 at Interstate 86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake

5. New York Route 33

- Erie County - NY Route 33 at NY 198

- Erie County - NY Route 33 at Grider St.

6. New York Route 198

- Erie County - NY Rotue 198 between Parkside Ave and NY Route 33

7. New York Route 400

- Erie County - NY Route 400 between I-90 and Union Road

8. Interstate 81

- Jefferson County - I-81 Bridge Over South Sandy Creek

9. Interstate 495

- Suffolk County - I-495 From Wading River Road to Yaphank Ave

- Suffolk County - I-495 From Yaphank Ave to Wading River Road

- Nassau County - I-495 East Bound Exit 37 to Exit 44

- Suffolk County - I-495 EB mainline exit 59 to 60

10. Interstate 481

- Onondaga County - between exits 1 (Rock Cut Road) and exit 2 (Jamesville Road)

11. Interstate 678

- Queens County - I-678 N/B or S/B Van Wyck Expressway between Jamaica & Atlantic Avenue

12. Interstate 88

- Schenectady County - I-88 EB between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine

- Schenectady County - I-88 WB between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine

13. New York Route 27

- Suffolk County - NY-27 W/B Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd

14. Parkway 907 W

- Westchester County - PK-907W S/B Between Exit 14 and Exit 13

