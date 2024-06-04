13 Roads With Automatic Speeding Tickets In New York

New York State will automatically fine drivers caught speeding in these work zones this week. Be aware so that you don't end up with an automatic fine for speeding through a work zone. Automatic cameras will capture speeding driver's license plates and the state will send out Notices of Liability.

There are new work zones where drivers will be automatically fined for speeding between today and Saturday, June 7, 2024. New York Vehicle & Traffic Law § 1180-E allows for automated speed monitoring in certain construction zones around the state. The program, which is a joint effort by the State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the Thruway Authority (NYSTA), will last for five years.

The NYSDOT and the NYSTA may impose a fine on the registered owner of a vehicle speeding in a work zone on a controlled access highway.

Because the speed detection is automated, the owner of the vehicle (the person who holds the registration) will receive the fine. So, if your family member or friend is driving your car, you will be the one held responsible.

1. New York Route 17

- Chautauqua County - NY-17 at Interstate 86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake, T. Ellery

- Chautauqua County - NY-17 at Interstate 86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake, T. North Harmony

2. New York Route 33

- Erie County - NY Route 33 at E. Utica Street, C. Buffalo

- Erie County - NY Route 33 at Grider Street, City of Buffalo

3. Interstate 290

- Interstate 290 between I-990 and US Route 62, T. Amherst

4. Interstate 87

- Essex County - I-87 NB/SB over West Mill Brook; South of Exit 30

- Warren County - I-87 SB between Exit 23 and Exit 22

- Warren County - I-87 NB between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Rte 9

5. Interstate 81

- Jefferson County - I-81 Bridge Over Sandy Creek

- Onondaga County - Near South Bay Bridge

6. Interstate 390

- Livingston County - I-390 SB between exit 10 and 8

7. Parkway 908C

- Nassau County - PK-908C Loop Parkway/Long Creek

8. New York Route 135

- Nassau County - NY-135 at PED BR SO SSP

9. Interstate 481

- Onondaga County - I-481 Between I-81 (Exit 9N-S) and Northern Blvd (exit 8)

- Onondaga County - I-481 just south of I-690 EB ramp to I-481 SB

10. Interstate 84

- Orange County - I-84 W/B Between Exit 39 and Exit 32

11. Interstate 88

- Schenectady County - I-88 WB between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine

- Schenectady County - I-88 EB between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine

12. New York Route 27

- Suffolk County - NY-27 W/B Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd

13. Interstate 495

- Suffolk County - I-495 WB LIE, 1/2 mile WO Horseblock Rd & WO Medford Ave Vicinity

- Suffolk County - I-495 WB LIE, near Medford Ave & 3/4 mile WO N Ocean Ave Vicinity

